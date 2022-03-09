x
Ohio State Football

Ohio State's Tommy Eichenberg named national defensive player of the week

Eichenberg, a fourth-year junior linebacker, led the Buckeye defense with nine tackles, three TFLs and two sacks Saturday night vs. Notre Dame.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg was named the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week, the Football Writers Association of America announced Wednesday. 

Eichenberg, a fourth-year junior, led the Buckeye defense in the team's 21-10 win over Notre Dame Saturday at Ohio Stadium. He finished with a team-high nine tackles while adding three tackles-for-loss and two sacks.

The Ohio State defense held the Irish scoreless in the second half of the season opener and allowed just 72 total yards after halftime. Additionally, the defense forced punts on each of Notre Dame’s final six possessions. 

According to Ohio State Athletics, the 10 points allowed were the lowest against a top-five ranked opponent in 26 years, since a 38-7 win over No. 4 Penn State in 1996.

Eichenberg was defensive MVP of the Rose Bowl in January and was second on the team with 64 tackles last season. He’s played in 15 career games with totals of 75 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

The No. 3 ranked Buckeyes will host Arkansas State Saturday at the 'Shoe. Kickoff is slated for noon.

