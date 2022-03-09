Stroud, run game lead No. 2 Ohio State to 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre Dame in season opener

The 2022 season starts off in Columbus with a huge game between two of the country's best teams in a primetime matchup.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — FINAL: Ohio State 21 Notre Dame 10

Ohio State's offense scores twice while the defense kept Notre Dame out of the end zone for the second half to win the season opener against the Fighting Irish.

Stroud threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns while completing 24 of his 34 passes.

Egbuka led the Buckeyes with 90 yards on nine catches and one touchdown. Johnson gave the Buckeyes the lead at the end of the third quarter with a 24-yard catch.

Williams sealed the game with a two-yard touchdown with less than five minutes to go.

---

Ohio State 21 - Notre Dame 10 | 4:51 | 4th quarter

What. A. Drive. Miyan Williams led the Buckeyes down the field before punching it in from two yards out to give Ohio State a two-score lead over Notre Dame.

(14 plays 95 yards, 7:06 time of possession)

---

Ohio State 14 - Notre Dame 10 | :17 | 3rd quarter

A very quiet third quarter ends with Stroud throwing a 24-yard dart to Xavier Johnson to put the Buckeyes ahead of the fighting Irish.

Before that, each team punted twice and neither really threatened to move the ball down the field.

Egbuka is leading the Buckeyes at the end of the third quarter with nine catches for 90 yards and a touchdown. Stroud has completed 20 of 30 passes for 187 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Henderson has shown flashes, rushing for 55 yards on nine carries.

(10 plays, 70 yards, 4:43 time of possession)

---

Ruggles' field goal no good from 39

Noah Ruggles first field goal attempt of the night went wide left with just about 30 seconds left in the first half. Both teams have had drives stall in the last 10 minutes. On the last meaningful drive of the half for the Buckeyes, Egbuka made a clutch third down catch to get across midfield. Shortly after that, TreVeyon Henderson gained 16 yards to get them to the 25. The drive stalled, leading to Ruggles' failed field goal attempt.

The first half has ended with Notre Dame leading 10-7. The Buckeyes will start the second half on offense.

Ohio State 7 - Notre Dame 10 | 11:56 | 2nd quarter

Notre Dame put together a strong drive off the back of an acrobatic catch by wide receiver Matt Salerno. The Irish got the ball down to Ohio State's 1-yard line where running back Audric Estime punched it in for the touchdown. Buchner has yet to throw an incomplete pass, going 8-8 for 128 yards.

(10 plays, 87 yards, 5:10 time of possession)

---

Ohio State 7 - Notre Dame 3 | 5:32 | 1st quarter

The Buckeyes are on the board! Ohio State started at midfield after Notre Dame went three and out on their second drive of the game. After a few plays, C.J. Stroud found Emeka Egbuka for a 31-yard touchdown along the left sideline.

(4 plays, 54 yards, 1:34 time of possession)

Good players, great people. pic.twitter.com/lHoFoR43Cn — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 4, 2022

---

Ohio State 0 - Notre Dame 3 | 12:13 | 1st quarter

The Fighting Irish got things going in a hurry with a 54-yard catch and run from quarterback Tyler Buchner to wide receiver Lorenzo Styles. There was also 15-yard penalty on the Buckeyes, setting up Notre Dame with excellent field position in the red zone. Ohio State's defense held the Irish to a field goal.

(5 plays, 71 yards, 2:42 time of possession)

---

The Buckeyes have won the coin toss and have elected to defer. Notre Dame's offense will take the field first to start the game. Here we go.

---

There plenty of former Buckeyes here tonight! Ezekiel Elliot, Chase Young, Orlando Pace and many others are here to cheer on Ohio State against Notre Dame.

Name a former Buckeye and they are IN THE BUILDING tonight.



Orlando Pace, Chase Young, Justin Fields, Zeke, and so many more… even Joey Burrow showing up tonight. pic.twitter.com/TTT36Sy1yY — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) September 3, 2022

---

3 Buckeyes out against Notre Dame

Ohio State will be without three players tonight, including running back Evan Pryor who is out for the year after suffering a knee injury in August.

Ohio State will be without 3 players today including running back Miyan Williams who is missing his second straight game.

Wideout Julian Fleming, who has dealt with a shoulder injury, is listed as the team's only game-time decision.

---

Buckeye Football has Arrived

We've made it. It's been 245 days since we last saw the Buckeyes play football, but that all changes tonight as No. 2 Ohio State welcomes No. 5 Notre Dame to the Shoe.

The Buckeyes have not lost to the Fighting Irish in almost 90 years and hold a 4-2 all-time record against Notre Dame.

Check out the 10 Things To Know for this week for some facts before kickoff.