WATCH: Ryan Day, C.J. Stroud discuss Arkansas State game

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Coming off victory in the season opener, Ohio State continues the five-game home stretch hosting Arkansas State this weekend.

Head coach Ryan Day along with safeties coach Perry Eliano and quarterback C.J. Stroud spoke to the media Tuesday afternoon ahead of this week's matchup against the Red Wolves.

OHIO STATE VS. NOTRE DAME: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Quick Hitters

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day’s teams improved to 9-3 overall against non-conference teams, 14-4 vs. Top 25-ranked teams, 19-1 at home and 35-4 overall with the Buckeyes’ 21-10 victory over No. 5 Notre Dame last weekend.

Arkansas State, which pounded Grambling, 58-3, is one of eight teams from the Sun Belt Conf. to post wins in Week 1.

Ohio State has previously met on the gridiron and defeated Sun Belt schools Marshall – two times – and Troy.

The Sun Belt Conference, which moved to FBS status in 2001, had a first: two teams in 2021 finished in the College Football Playoff final rankings: Coastal Carolina and Louisiana.

C.J. Stroud & Company

C.J. Stroud completed 70 pct. of his pass attempts vs. Notre Dame – 24 of 34 – for 223 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.

Emeka Egbuka, with star Jaxon Smith Njigba sidelined for much of the game, caught a career-high nine passes for 90 yards and his first collegiate touchdown.

Xavier Johnson caught Stroud’s other TD pass: a 24-yarder with 12 seconds to play in the third quarter to give Ohio State a 14-10 lead.

This was Johnson’s first TD reception as well.

Marvin Harrison Jr. (5 for 56 yards) and Cade Stover (3 for 14 yards) each recorded career-high receptions.

About That Defense