Ohio State Football

Ohio State moves up to No. 4 in College Football Playoff rankings

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State moved up one spot to No. 4 in the second College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night.

The Buckeyes are coming off a 26-17 win over Nebraska this past Saturday in Lincoln.

This weekend, Ohio State hosts No. 19 Purdue, who has defeated No. 7 Michigan State and No. 20 Iowa this season.

The following two weeks, the Buckeyes host the Spartans before closing the regular season at No. 6 Michigan.

College Football Playoff Rankings (Nov. 9, 2021)

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Oregon
  4. Ohio State
  5. Cincinnati
  6. Michigan
  7. Michigan State 
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Oklahoma State
  11. Texas A&M
  12. Wake Forest
  13. Baylor
  14. BYU
  15. Ole Miss
  16. NC State
  17. Auburn
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Purdue
  20. Iowa
  21. Pittsburgh
  22. San Diego State
  23. UTSA
  24. Utah
  25. Arkansas

Ryan Day press conference | Ohio State-Purdue Week