Ohio State moves up to No. 4 in College Football Playoff rankings

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State moved up one spot to No. 4 in the second College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night.
The Buckeyes are coming off a 26-17 win over Nebraska this past Saturday in Lincoln.
This weekend, Ohio State hosts No. 19 Purdue, who has defeated No. 7 Michigan State and No. 20 Iowa this season.
The following two weeks, the Buckeyes host the Spartans before closing the regular season at No. 6 Michigan.
College Football Playoff Rankings (Nov. 9, 2021)
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Oregon
- Ohio State
- Cincinnati
- Michigan
- Michigan State
- Oklahoma
- Notre Dame
- Oklahoma State
- Texas A&M
- Wake Forest
- Baylor
- BYU
- Ole Miss
- NC State
- Auburn
- Wisconsin
- Purdue
- Iowa
- Pittsburgh
- San Diego State
- UTSA
- Utah
- Arkansas