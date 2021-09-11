Ohio State moves up to No. 4 in College Football Playoff rankings

This weekend, Ohio State hosts No. 19 Purdue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State moved up one spot to No. 4 in the second College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night.

The Buckeyes are coming off a 26-17 win over Nebraska this past Saturday in Lincoln.

This weekend, Ohio State hosts No. 19 Purdue, who has defeated No. 7 Michigan State and No. 20 Iowa this season.

The following two weeks, the Buckeyes host the Spartans before closing the regular season at No. 6 Michigan.

College Football Playoff Rankings (Nov. 9, 2021)