Ohio State remains at No. 6 in AP Top 25 after beating Nebraska

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State remains in the No. 6 spot in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday.
The Buckeyes defeated Nebraska 26-17 in Lincoln on Saturday.
Also ranked within the Big Ten are Michigan State (8), Michigan (9), Iowa (19), Wisconsin (20) and Penn State (23).
Ohio State is back home this coming weekend for a 3:30 game against Purdue, who is receiving votes this week after beating Michigan State this past weekend.
AP Top 25 (Nov. 7, 2021)
1. Georgia (63) 9-0 1575 1
2. Cincinnati 9-0 1440 2
3. Alabama 8-1 1436 3
4. Oklahoma 9-0 1406 4
5. Oregon 8-1 1319 7
6. Ohio State 8-1 1293 6
7. Notre Dame 8-1 1139 8
8. Michigan State 8-1 1096 5
9. Michigan 8-1 1072 9
10. Oklahoma State 8-1 1038 11
11. Texas A&M 7-2 1006 13
12. Mississippi 7-2 837 15
13. Wake Forest 8-1 763 10
14. BYU 8-2 636 17
15. UTSA 9-0 606 16
16. Auburn 6-3 478 12
17. Houston 8-1 467 20
18. Baylor 7-2 464 14
19. Iowa 7-2 437 19
20. Wisconsin 6-3 286 -
21. NC State 7-2 268 -
22. Coastal Carolina 8-1 264 21
23. Penn State 6-3 245 22
24. Louisiana-Lafayette 8-1 208 24
25. Pittsburgh 7-2 194 -
Others receiving votes: Purdue 174, Arkansas 139, San Diego State 84, Utah 32, Iowa State 26, Kentucky 22, Appalachian State 20, SMU 4, Mississippi St. 1.