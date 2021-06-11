Ohio State remains at No. 6 in AP Top 25 after beating Nebraska

The Buckeyes will host Purdue who is coming off a win over previously unbeaten Michigan State.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State remains in the No. 6 spot in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday.

The Buckeyes defeated Nebraska 26-17 in Lincoln on Saturday.

Also ranked within the Big Ten are Michigan State (8), Michigan (9), Iowa (19), Wisconsin (20) and Penn State (23).

Ohio State is back home this coming weekend for a 3:30 game against Purdue, who is receiving votes this week after beating Michigan State this past weekend.

AP Top 25 (Nov. 7, 2021)

1. Georgia (63) 9-0 1575 1

2. Cincinnati 9-0 1440 2

3. Alabama 8-1 1436 3

4. Oklahoma 9-0 1406 4

5. Oregon 8-1 1319 7

6. Ohio State 8-1 1293 6

7. Notre Dame 8-1 1139 8

8. Michigan State 8-1 1096 5

9. Michigan 8-1 1072 9

10. Oklahoma State 8-1 1038 11

11. Texas A&M 7-2 1006 13

12. Mississippi 7-2 837 15

13. Wake Forest 8-1 763 10

14. BYU 8-2 636 17

15. UTSA 9-0 606 16

16. Auburn 6-3 478 12

17. Houston 8-1 467 20

18. Baylor 7-2 464 14

19. Iowa 7-2 437 19

20. Wisconsin 6-3 286 -

21. NC State 7-2 268 -

22. Coastal Carolina 8-1 264 21

23. Penn State 6-3 245 22

24. Louisiana-Lafayette 8-1 208 24

25. Pittsburgh 7-2 194 -