Ohio State Football

Ohio State remains at No. 6 in AP Top 25 after beating Nebraska

The Buckeyes will host Purdue who is coming off a win over previously unbeaten Michigan State.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State remains in the No. 6 spot in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday. 

The Buckeyes defeated Nebraska 26-17 in Lincoln on Saturday.

Also ranked within the Big Ten are Michigan State (8), Michigan (9), Iowa (19), Wisconsin (20) and Penn State (23). 

Ohio State is back home this coming weekend for a 3:30 game against Purdue, who is receiving votes this week after beating Michigan State this past weekend.

AP Top 25 (Nov. 7, 2021)

1. Georgia (63)    9-0    1575    1

2. Cincinnati    9-0    1440    2

3. Alabama    8-1    1436    3

4. Oklahoma    9-0    1406    4

5. Oregon    8-1    1319    7

6. Ohio State    8-1    1293    6

7. Notre Dame    8-1    1139    8

8. Michigan State    8-1    1096    5

9. Michigan    8-1    1072    9

10. Oklahoma State   8-1    1038    11

11. Texas A&M    7-2    1006    13

12. Mississippi    7-2    837    15

13. Wake Forest    8-1    763    10

14. BYU    8-2    636    17

15. UTSA    9-0    606    16

16. Auburn    6-3    478    12

17. Houston    8-1    467    20

18. Baylor    7-2    464    14

19. Iowa    7-2    437    19

20. Wisconsin    6-3    286    -

21. NC State    7-2    268    -

22. Coastal Carolina    8-1    264    21

23. Penn State    6-3    245    22

24. Louisiana-Lafayette    8-1    208    24

25. Pittsburgh    7-2    194    -

Others receiving votes: Purdue 174, Arkansas 139, San Diego State 84, Utah 32, Iowa State 26, Kentucky 22, Appalachian State 20, SMU 4, Mississippi St. 1.

