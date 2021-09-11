WATCH: Ryan Day press conference | Ohio State-Purdue week

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Buckeyes are back home for the final two homes games of the season this Saturday beginning with the Purdue Boilermakers.
Head coach Ryan Day held his weekly press conference Tuesday from the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.
Watch this week's press conference:
OHIO STATE VS. PURDUE: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
*Info provided by Ohio State Athletics
Quick Hitters
- Ryan Day is 31-3 as a head coach and his teams have had win streaks of 16 games, seven games and are on a current seven-game streak.
- Day’s teams are 21-0 in Big Ten Conference games plus they are 2-0 in Big Ten championship games.
- Ohio State is second nationally in total oﬀense averaging 542.2 yards per game, but the team has been limited to 481.0 ypg the last two games.
- The Buckeyes do score points, to the tune of 44.9 ppg (2nd nationally) and with a 95 pct. red zone rate (36 of 38 with 25 TDs) that ranks fourth nationally.
- Defensively, Ohio State continues to improve and has climbed to NCAA rankings of No. 15 against the run (107.6 ypg), No. 35 in pass e ﬃciency defense (123.18) and No. 47 in total defense (354.8 ypg).
- The defense held Nebraska’s oﬀense to its fewest yards this season, 361, which was 109 yards below its average coming into the game.
Notes to Know
RECORD SETTING RECEIVER JAXON SMITH NJIGBA
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba, a true sophomore from Rockwall, Texas, and Rockwall High School, set the Ohio State school record with 15 receptions in Saturday’s win over Nebraska, breaking David Boston’s 1997 mark of 14 set at Penn State.
- Smith-Njigba just missed Terry Glenn’s 1995 record of 253 receiving yards (vs. Pitt), ﬁnishing with 240 yards, the second-highest total in school history.
SPLITTING THE UPRIGHTS
- Noah Ruggles has converted on a nation’s best 17 consecutive ﬁeld goal attempts. He hit his ﬁnal two attempts in 2019 at North Carolina and is 15-of-15 as a Buckeye.
- Ruggles has also converted on 24 consecutive FGAs inside of 50 yards. He is 34- of-42 for his career in FGs; 97-of-97 in extra point attempts.
OLAVE NEARING TOP 5 STATUS
- Chris Olave needs two receptions to pass Gary Williams (154 from 1979-82) and move into the Top 5 all-time at Ohio State.
- Olave needs 106 receiving yards to pass Devin Smith (2,503; 2011-14) and move into Ohio State’s yardage Top 5.
- Olave enters the Purdue game with 153 receptions for 2,398 yards and 32 TDs
TYREKE HAS BEEN TERRIFIC
- Tyreke Smith has gone on a rampage since missing three games via injury.
- He has at least one TFL in four consecutive games and a QB sack in three consecutive.
- He is coming oﬀ back-to-back career-high performances with ﬁve tackles vs. Penn State and ﬁve vs. Nebraska.
Purdue Preview
GIANT SLAYERS
- Purdue already has two wins over Associated Press Top 5-ranked teams this year, convincing victories over then-No. 2 Iowa, 24-7 in Iowa City, and last weekend over No. 5 Michigan State, 40-29.
- An unranked Purdue squad also holds a convincing victory over a No. 2-ranked Ohio State team in the last meeting between the schools: 49-20 in West Lafayette on Oct. 20, 2018. It was the only loss in OSU’s 13-1 season.
THIS BUCKS / BOILERS MATCHUP
- This will be just the fourth meeting between Ohio State and Purdue in the last 10 years and it will be Purdue’s ﬁrst game at Ohio Stadium since 2012 … the “Kenny Guiton” game.
- Guiton, the back-up to star QB Braxton Miller, preserved Ohio State’s unbeaten 2012 season by coming oﬀ the bench for an injured Miller to lead TD drives in the ﬁnal minute of the game and then in overtime for a 29-22 victory.
- In the two meetings since that 2012 game, each team has lambasted the other: Ohio State winning 56-0 in 2013 and Purdue winning 49-20 in 2018.
- Purdue’s win in 2018 snapped a 12-game Ohio State winning streak and kept a 12-1, Big Ten champion Ohio State team out of the College Football Playoﬀs.
- Ohio State leads the all-time series with Purdue, which started in 1919, 39-15-2.
- Ohio State is 26-5-2 vs. Purdue in Ohio Stadium and has won eight consecutive games at home in the series dating to a
31- 26 Purdue win in 1988.
THE PURDUE BOILERMAKERS
- The Boilermakers already have three road wins – at UCONN, Iowa and Nebraska –and they are seeking four road victories in a season for the ﬁ rst time since 1943.
- The duo of QBs Aidan O’Connell and Jack Plummer has Purdue ranked 8th nationally in passing yards at 332.4 per game.
- Purdue QBs are completing 70.5 pct. of their passes.
- Eight receivers have at least 15 receptions and 100 receiving yards, led by David Bell’s 64 for 1,003. TE Payne Durham, WR Milton Wright and WR Jackson Anthrop have 36, 36 and 34 catches, respectively.
- Purdue’s defense is terriﬁc, ranking 27th nationally in total defense (329.8), 15th in passing yards allowed (185.3), 16th in scoring (18.4) and 14th in red zone stops (72.4 pct.).
- LB Jaylan Alexander leads with 68 total tackles while DE George Karlaftis has 7.5 TFLs and eight QB hurries.