C.J. Stroud named Big Ten's QB and Offensive Player of the Year for 2nd straight season

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has been named the Big Ten Conference's quarterback and offensive player of the year.

The conference announced Stroud was voted as the Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year and the Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year on Wednesday.

Stroud won both of the awards last season as well as the Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year.

A Buckeye has been named the conference's top quarterback in 10 of the 12 years that the award has been given out including a current streak of five straight.

The second-year starter completed 235 passes on 355 attempts for 3,340 yards and 37 touchdowns with six interceptions. He had five 300-yard games and threw three or more touchdowns in six of 12 games.

This season Stroud became the first quarterback in Big Ten history to have back-to-back seasons with 30 or more touchdown passes.

Stroud is currently first nationally in quarterback efficiency rating (176.25) and his 37 touchdown passes are tied for first.

He also possesses top 25 rankings in passing yards (13th – 3,340), passing yards per game (17th – 278.3), yards per completion (6th – 14.2), yards per attempt (4th – 9.41) and completion percentage (23rd – 66.2 pct.).

In three games against ranked opponents, Stroud completed 70.4% of his passes for 926 yards and five touchdowns.

Additionally, Stroud was one of four Buckeyes to earn first team All-Big Ten honors on offense by either the league coaches or media.