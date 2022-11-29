Marvin Harrison Jr. named finalist for Biletnikoff Award

Harrison leads the Buckeyes with 72 receptions for 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was announced as one of the finalists for the Biletnikoff Award given to the nation's top wide receiver.

As a sophomore, Harrison leads the Buckeyes with 72 receptions for 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns.

His 12 touchdowns are tied for third nationally while his receiving yards ranks eighth and his ninth with 96.4 yards per game.

Harrison Jr. would become Ohio State’s first Biletnikoff Award winner since 1995. The other finalists this year are Tennessee's Jalin Hyatt and Iowa State's Xavier Hutchinson.

The winner will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 8 at 7 p.m.

It was also announced Tuesday that C.J. Stroud is a finalist for the Maxwell Award and Davey O’Brien Award. Earlier this month, Emeka Egbuka and Tommy Eichenberg were named finalists for the Paul Hornung Award and Lott IMPACT Trophy respectively.