CJ Stroud named finalist for Maxwell, Davey O'Brien awards

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was named a finalist for two national awards on Tuesday.

The second-year starter was named as a finalist for the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award and the Maxwell Award, which is given to the nation's best all-around player.

The three-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week completed 235 passes on 355 attempts for 3,340 yards and 37 touchdowns with six interceptions. He had five 300-yard games and threw three or more touchdowns in six of 12 games.

This season Stroud became the first quarterback in Big Ten history to have back-to-back seasons with 30 or more touchdown passes.

We’re Stroud of you for voting for C.J.! Like this original post and follow the official @daveyobrien accounts. The top vote getter on Twitter, Instagram & Facebook will receive bonus committee votes to help decide our National Quarterback Award winner! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/cXhq5daM2j — Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award (@daveyobrien) November 29, 2022

Stroud is currently first nationally in quarterback efficiency rating (176.25) and his 37 touchdown passes are tied for first.

He also possesses top 25 rankings in passing yards (13th – 3,340), passing yards per game (17th – 278.3), yards per completion (6th – 14.2), yards per attempt (4th – 9.41) and completion percentage (23rd – 66.2 pct.).

In three games against ranked opponents, Stroud completed 70.4% of his passes for 926 yards and five touchdowns.

The winners will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 8 at 7 p.m.