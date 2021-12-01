C.J. Stroud named Big Ten’s Offensive, QB and Freshman of the Year

The Ohio State Heisman Trophy candidate and record-setting QB was honored with three major awards by the Big Ten Conference.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was honored Wednesday by the Big Ten Conference with three major awards: the Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year, the Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year and the Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year.

Stroud is the first ever from the Big Ten to earn offensive player of the year and freshman of the year in the same season. Additionally, no player has won all three awards in the same year.

Stroud is the sixth consecutive quarterback from Ohio State to be named quarterback of the year and is the fourth consecutive Buckeye to earn quarterback and offensive player of the year honors.

Stroud season stats:

*Information provided by Ohio State Athletics

Leads No. 1 Offense

Stroud, a redshirt freshman from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., who had not thrown a collegiate pass prior to this season, has led arguably the best offense in the nation with Ohio State No. 1 nationally in total offense (551.4 yards per game) and scoring offense (45.5 ppg), and No. 5 in passing offense (364.9 ypg).

On the Cusp of Single Season School Records

Individually, Stroud currently has the best Ohio State single season marks for passing efficiency (182.2), completion pct. (70.9) and passing yards per game (351.1). His 3,862 passing yards ranks second in school history and his 38 touchdown passes rank third.



