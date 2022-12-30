Ohio, Georgia governors place wager ahead of Peach Bowl

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp first announced the bet for their team to win at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Twitter.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ahead of Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal between Ohio State and Georgia, the governors of the two states placed a friendly wager.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp first announced the bet for their team to win at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Twitter.

DeWine has placed wagers with other governors in the past, including Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer for the "Big Game" and California Governor Gavin Newsom for the Super Bowl LVI.

This time around, DeWine is offering up more specialty treats from Ohio like Marsha's Homemade Buckeyes, Stewart's Root Beer and some Ohio maple syrup made by DeWine's son John DeWine at Flying Mouse Farms in Yellow Spring.

According to a release from the Governor's office, Kemp is also offering up some Georgia-grown products. If Ohio State wins, DeWine will get Georgia peaches, peanuts and apple cider.

View the videos both Governors posted to Twitter below:

Hey, @GovKemp, how about a friendly wager for the #CFBPlayoff matchup between @OhioStateFB & @GeorgiaFootball at the #CFAPeachBowl?

I’m offering Buckeye candies from @MarshasBuckeyes, @StewartRoot Beer, & Ohio Maple Syrup made by my son John at Flying Mouse Farms.#GoBucks O-H! pic.twitter.com/MZpJkudPA3 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 30, 2022