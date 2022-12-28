Ohio State running back Miyan Williams returns to practice after dealing with 'stomach bug'

Williams was on the field with his teammates Thursday during the media's open session for practice.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State running back Miyan Williams returned to practice on Thursday after dealing with an illness this week.

During the media’s viewing window, Williams was participating in drills along with his teammates as the Buckeyes prepare to face Georgia in the Peach Bowl.

Head coach Ryan Day said Williams had been battling a stomach bug the last couple of days.

Williams missed media availability with his offensive teammates on Tuesday and was not on the field for practice Wednesday.

Chip Trayanumm, who filled in for Williams on Tuesday, said his teammate was feeling under the weather but he would be ready to go for the playoff game.

Ohio State has played through multiple injuries in the backfield this season, so the news of Williams’ return is good news.

This season, the Buckeyes have seen multiple injuries to the running backs and Williams was no exception.

After missing the game against Michigan State in October, Williams was carted off the field against Indiana on Nov. 12. He then missed the following game against Maryland before returning in the season finale.

On the season, Williams leads Ohio State with 817 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.

His fellow running back TreVeyon Henderson announced earlier this month he would require surgery on his foot after missing multiple games throughout the season. Despite the injury-plagued year, Henderson still rushed for 604 yards on 107 attempts, scoring seven total touchdowns.

During the offseason, the Buckeyes lost Evan Pryor to a knee injury during training camp. T.C. Caffey also went down with an injury in October.

With the injuries, true freshman Dallan Hayden has been receiving more playing time. In five games, he’s racked up 510 yards with five touchdowns.

He was named the Big Ten Conference’s Freshman of the Week after scoring three touchdowns against the Terrapins.