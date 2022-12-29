'The Opportunity': Ohio State football releases Georgia hype video

Chapter XIII is a new chance to tell the story.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Many thought the story was over. But that's not how it was written. There's a new chance to see a different ending.

And based on this week's trailer, the Buckeyes understand that more than ever. As Kamryn Babb says: "We have an opportunity to tell our story the way we want to tell it."

While the regular season didn't end the way they wanted, it's clear they won't waste this new opportunity.

"We know you don't want us here. We know you don't think we deserve this opportunity. But that's just how we want it."