Wexner Medical Center swaddles newborns in ‘Beat Georgia’ blankets ahead of Peach Bowl

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In honor of the Ohio State Buckeyes appearance in this weekend’s College Football Playoff, the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is getting newborns ready for the game.

Every baby born this week at the Wexner Medical Center is wrapped in their own ‘Beat Georgia’ swaddle (with permission from the parents, of course).

“Let’s hope these brand new Buckeye fans will let Mom and Dad enjoy watching at least part of the big game on Saturday."

Approximately 5,300 “Buckeye babies” are born each year at the medical center in Columbus.