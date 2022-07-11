Here's when polls open and close in Ohio on Election Day

While Ohioans have voted early in person or mailed in their ballots, many are still expected to head to the polls and cast their midterm voters on Nov. 8.

Polls in Ohio open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. If not returned by mail, absentee ballots must be received by your board of elections by 7:30 p.m.

Here's where you can find the polling location in your county.

What to bring when voting

Voters will need to bring with them identification to cast their ballot. Valid identification includes state/government-issued photo IDs or military IDs. Also acceptable (with certain restrictions) are utility bills, bank statements, government checks and paychecks.

What to expect on election night in Ohio:

Ohio routinely counts a little more than 2 percent of votes in the days after Election Day, which should only delay race calls in the closest races. In the 2020 general election, 2.6% of votes were counted after Election Day. In 2018, before the pandemic, 2.7% were counted later. Most late-counted votes in both elections were provisional ballots.

Ohio has mandatory recounts for statewide elections in which the margin between the top two candidates is 0.25% points or fewer. The state has mandatory recounts for U.S. House and other district races in which the margin is 0.5% points or less. The AP may call a statewide or U.S. House race in which the margin between the top two candidates is 0.5% or less, if we determine the lead is too large for a recount to change the outcome. Candidates can request and pay for recounts in races with larger margins.