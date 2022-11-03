COTA announces no fares on Election Day

There will be no fares for the entire service day on Tuesday, Nov. 8 on all fixed-route buses, Mainstream and Mainstream On-Demand and COTA//Plus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Central Ohio Transit Authority announced there will be no fares on Election Day to help voters get to their polling locations.

Once voters know their polling location in Franklin County, which you can find online, they can plan their trip at COTA.com or the Transit app on their smartphone.

Customers can also call COTA Customer Care at 614-228-1776. The hours on Election Day are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The COTA Customer Experience Center will be open during regular hours on Election Day, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

