Ohioans to vote on whether non-citizens can vote in local elections

Issue 2 is an amendment to the state Constitution that would prohibit a person to vote in local elections if they are not a United States citizen.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio voters on Nov. 8 will vote on whether to approve Issue 2, an amendment to the state Constitution that would prohibit a person to vote in local elections if they are not a United States citizen.

The proposal would change the language in the Ohio Constitution so that “only a citizen of the United States” can vote at any state or local election held in the state. It also reads that local governments would be prohibited “from allowing a person to vote in local elections if they are not legally qualified to vote in state elections.”

Currently, the Ohio Constitution allows every U.S. citizen to vote if they meet the following qualifications:

Being at least 18 years of age

Being a resident of the state, county, township or wards

Having been registered to vote for 30 days

Having the qualifications of an elector

If passed, Ohio could join the handful of states – Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida and North Dakota – that have amended its state’s constitution to only let U.S. citizens vote in elections.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose says he is in support of Issue 2, stating that American elections are only for American citizens.

“This is a smart preventative measure that will provide the certainty needed to ensure this right is protected for Ohioans,” he said in a statement .

LaRose’s support for Issue 2 comes years after efforts from an Ohio village to allow people who are not U.S. citizens to vote in local elections.

In 2019, the Village of Yellow Springs near Dayton voted in favor of a referendum to let people who are not U.S. citizens vote in local elections. LaRose argued that the rule violated both state and the U.S. constitutions and directed the Greene County Board of Elections not to accept any voter registrations from noncitizens and to cancel the voter registrations.

Opponents of the proposal argue that Issue 2 threatens the voting freedom of U.S. Citizens.

In a joint statement, Representatives Bishara Addison, Juanita Brent, Tavia Galonski and Michael Skindell say the amendment would prevent 17-year-olds from voting in primary elections. Skindell added that non-U.S. citizens deserve to have a voice in their communities.