Columbus 2020 Election Results

Ohio election results 2020 – voters decide between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. Ohio, always a swing state, has voted for the winning presidential candidate (Democrats and Republicans) in each election since 1964. With more votes cast early, including absentee by mail, and less in-person voting on Election Day due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will Ohio continue being the bellwether of nationwide sentiment? Many congressional races also on the ballot. Incumbents include Steve Chabot, Joyce Beatty, Jim Jordan, Marcy Kaptur, Michael Turner, Marcia Fudge, Troy Balderson, Tim Ryan, Steve Stivers and Anthony Gonzalez. Two Ohio Supreme Court seats will be decided as well. Stick with 10TV for real-time general election results and analysis starting on Election Day – November 3, 2020.

