Columbus 2020 Election Results
Ohio election results 2020 – voters decide between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. Ohio, always a swing state, has voted for the winning presidential candidate (Democrats and Republicans) in each election since 1964. With more votes cast early, including absentee by mail, and less in-person voting on Election Day due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will Ohio continue being the bellwether of nationwide sentiment? Many congressional races also on the ballot. Incumbents include Steve Chabot, Joyce Beatty, Jim Jordan, Marcy Kaptur, Michael Turner, Marcia Fudge, Troy Balderson, Tim Ryan, Steve Stivers and Anthony Gonzalez. Two Ohio Supreme Court seats will be decided as well. Stick with 10TV for real-time general election results and analysis starting on Election Day – November 3, 2020.
Click for full map
Results updated every 2 minutes or less (some races may update less frequently).
US President - OhioPrecincts: 8,933 / 8,933 (100% reporting)
US House Rep D2Precincts: 577 / 577 (100% reporting)
US House Rep D3Precincts: 562 / 562 (100% reporting)
US House Rep D4Precincts: 582 / 582 (100% reporting)
US House Rep D6Precincts: 699 / 699 (100% reporting)
US House Rep D7Precincts: 523 / 523 (100% reporting)
US House Rep D8Precincts: 557 / 557 (100% reporting)
US House Rep D10Precincts: 528 / 528 (100% reporting)
US House Rep D12Precincts: 606 / 606 (100% reporting)
US House Rep D13Precincts: 572 / 572 (100% reporting)
US House Rep D15Precincts: 637 / 637 (100% reporting)
Ohio St SC Justice 1Precincts: 8,933 / 8,933 (100% reporting)
Ohio St SC Justice 2Precincts: 8,933 / 8,933 (100% reporting)
Ohio St House Rep D72Precincts: 0 / 0 (0% reporting)
Franklin Cty Commissioner 1Precincts: 884 / 884 (100% reporting)
Franklin Cty Commissioner 2Precincts: 884 / 884 (100% reporting)
Franklin County ProsecutorPrecincts: 884 / 884 (100% reporting)
Franklin Cbus Civ Review BdPrecincts: 551 / 551 (100% reporting)
Franklin Gahanna Jeff LevyPrecincts: 51 / 51 (100% reporting)
Delaware Genoa Prop. Tax 1Precincts: 21 / 21 (100% reporting)
Delaware Genoa Prop. Tax 2Precincts: 21 / 21 (100% reporting)
Delaware Genoa Prop. Tax 3Precincts: 21 / 21 (100% reporting)
Pickaway County SheriffPrecincts: 42 / 42 (100% reporting)
More Elections
- Issue 22 too close to call in Gahanna-Jefferson school levy, passing by two votes
- Live updates: Biden asks for patience while Trump claims victory, but results too close to call
- Pickaway County Sheriff race remains too close to call
- Democrats head toward House control, but lose incumbents to GOP
- Trump claims victory while trailing Biden in electoral vote count
- Oregon becomes 1st state to legalize psilocybin for mental health therapy
- Trump wants Supreme Court involved in election
- Biden flips Arizona; Eyes on PA, MI, WI, NC and GA as vote counting continues
- Presidential Election 2020: Live results from across the US
- Joe Biden tells supporters 'we just have to be patient' in waiting for election results
- President Donald Trump projected to win Ohio again
- Columbus voters approve creation of civilian review board for police
- Longtime incumbent Ron O'Brien concedes Franklin County Prosecutor race to Gary Tyack
- GOP’s Balderson retains US House seat in central Ohio
- Voters share thoughts on election day lines, importance of voting