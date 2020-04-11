x
Columbus 2020 Election Results

Ohio election results 2020 – voters decide between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. Ohio, always a swing state, has voted for the winning presidential candidate (Democrats and Republicans) in each election since 1964. With more votes cast early, including absentee by mail, and less in-person voting on Election Day due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will Ohio continue being the bellwether of nationwide sentiment? Many congressional races also on the ballot. Incumbents include Steve Chabot, Joyce Beatty, Jim Jordan, Marcy Kaptur, Michael Turner, Marcia Fudge, Troy Balderson, Tim Ryan, Steve Stivers and Anthony Gonzalez. Two Ohio Supreme Court seats will be decided as well. Stick with 10TV for real-time general election results and analysis starting on Election Day – November 3, 2020.

US President - Ohio

Precincts: 8,933 / 8,933 (100% reporting)
Donald Trump (R)*
53%
53%
3,066,657
Joe Biden (D)
45%
45%
2,597,055
Jo Jorgensen (L)
1%
1%
64,901
Howie Hawkins (G)
1%
1%
17,958
Vote Total: 5,746,571
Last Updated: 11/4/2020 4:54:08 AM

US House Rep D2

Precincts: 577 / 577 (100% reporting)
Brad Wenstrup (R)*
61%
61%
225,271
Jaime Castle (D)
39%
39%
143,436
Vote Total: 368,707
Last Updated: 11/4/2020 2:36:08 AM

US House Rep D3

Precincts: 562 / 562 (100% reporting)
Joyce Beatty (D)*
71%
71%
217,332
Mark Richardson (R)
29%
29%
90,474
Vote Total: 307,806
Last Updated: 11/4/2020 1:44:08 AM

US House Rep D4

Precincts: 582 / 582 (100% reporting)
Jim Jordan (R)*
68%
68%
230,384
Shannon Freshour (D)
29%
29%
99,663
Steve Perkins (L)
3%
3%
9,436
Vote Total: 339,483
Last Updated: 11/3/2020 11:34:07 PM

US House Rep D6

Precincts: 699 / 699 (100% reporting)
Bill Johnson (R)*
75%
75%
241,886
Shawna Roberts (D)
25%
25%
82,676
Vote Total: 324,562
Last Updated: 11/4/2020 2:04:11 AM

US House Rep D7

Precincts: 523 / 523 (100% reporting)
Bob Gibbs (R)*
68%
68%
224,533
Quentin Potter (D)
29%
29%
95,884
Brandon Lape (L)
3%
3%
10,947
Vote Total: 331,364
Last Updated: 11/4/2020 2:04:11 AM

US House Rep D8

Precincts: 557 / 557 (100% reporting)
Warren Davidson (R)*
69%
69%
241,503
Vanessa Enoch (D)
31%
31%
108,244
Vote Total: 349,747
Last Updated: 11/4/2020 12:47:07 AM

US House Rep D10

Precincts: 528 / 528 (100% reporting)
Mike Turner (R)*
58%
58%
208,347
Desiree Tims (D)
42%
42%
147,985
Vote Total: 356,332
Last Updated: 11/4/2020 12:32:07 AM

US House Rep D12

Precincts: 606 / 606 (100% reporting)
Troy Balderson (R)*
55%
55%
236,181
Alaina Shearer (D)
42%
42%
178,432
John Stewart (L)
3%
3%
12,495
Vote Total: 427,108
Last Updated: 11/4/2020 1:44:08 AM

US House Rep D13

Precincts: 572 / 572 (100% reporting)
Tim Ryan (D)*
52%
52%
169,487
Christina Hagan (R)
45%
45%
145,275
Michael Fricke (L)
3%
3%
8,206
Vote Total: 322,968
Last Updated: 11/4/2020 12:59:08 AM

US House Rep D15

Precincts: 637 / 637 (100% reporting)
Steve Stivers (R)*
63%
63%
236,473
Joel Newby (D)
37%
37%
136,286
Vote Total: 372,759
Last Updated: 11/4/2020 2:44:08 AM

Ohio St SC Justice 1

Precincts: 8,933 / 8,933 (100% reporting)
Sharon Kennedy (NP)*
55%
55%
2,660,416
John O'Donnell (NP)
45%
45%
2,171,652
Vote Total: 4,832,068
Last Updated: 11/4/2020 4:51:08 AM

Ohio St SC Justice 2

Precincts: 8,933 / 8,933 (100% reporting)
Jennifer Brunner (NP)
55%
55%
2,617,597
Judi French (NP)*
45%
45%
2,120,424
Vote Total: 4,738,021
Last Updated: 11/4/2020 4:51:08 AM

Ohio St House Rep D72

Precincts: 0 / 0 (0% reporting)
Larry Householder (R)*
54%
54%
4,949
Write In Totals 
46%
46%
4,147
Jay A. Conrad 
0%
0%
0
Robert Leist 
0%
0%
0
Marci McCaulay 
0%
0%
0
Vote Total: 9,096
Last Updated: 11/3/2020 10:08:07 PM

Franklin Cty Commissioner 1

Precincts: 884 / 884 (100% reporting)
Kevin L. Boyce (D)
65%
65%
359,985
Andrew C. Littler (R)
35%
35%
197,836
Vote Total: 557,821
Last Updated: 11/4/2020 12:39:07 AM

Franklin Cty Commissioner 2

Precincts: 884 / 884 (100% reporting)
John O'Grady (D)
65%
65%
363,497
Luis Gil (R)
35%
35%
192,197
Vote Total: 555,694
Last Updated: 11/4/2020 12:42:08 AM

Franklin County Prosecutor

Precincts: 884 / 884 (100% reporting)
Gary Tyack (D)
53%
53%
299,231
Ron O'Brien (R)
47%
47%
262,532
Vote Total: 561,763
Last Updated: 11/4/2020 12:42:08 AM

Franklin Cbus Civ Review Bd

Precincts: 551 / 551 (100% reporting)
For 
74%
74%
242,016
Against 
26%
26%
83,967
Vote Total: 325,983
Last Updated: 11/4/2020 12:47:07 AM

Franklin Gahanna Jeff Levy

Precincts: 51 / 51 (100% reporting)
For 
50%
50%
14,097
Against 
50%
50%
14,095
Vote Total: 28,192
Last Updated: 11/4/2020 3:54:08 AM

Delaware Genoa Prop. Tax 1

Precincts: 21 / 21 (100% reporting)
For 
61%
61%
9,898
Against 
39%
39%
6,322
Vote Total: 16,220
Last Updated: 11/3/2020 11:02:07 PM

Delaware Genoa Prop. Tax 2

Precincts: 21 / 21 (100% reporting)
For 
69%
69%
11,194
Against 
31%
31%
4,959
Vote Total: 16,153
Last Updated: 11/3/2020 11:02:07 PM

Delaware Genoa Prop. Tax 3

Precincts: 21 / 21 (100% reporting)
For 
75%
75%
11,976
Against 
25%
25%
4,098
Vote Total: 16,074
Last Updated: 11/3/2020 11:02:07 PM

Pickaway County Sheriff

Precincts: 42 / 42 (100% reporting)
Matthew O. Hafey (R)
50%
50%
13,694
Robert B. Radcliff (D)
50%
50%
13,432
Vote Total: 27,126
Last Updated: 11/3/2020 11:07:07 PM

