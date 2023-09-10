What is Ohio Issue 1 in the 2023 November election? Here's what it would change

Ohio Issue 1 'would establish an individual right to one's own reproductive medical treatment, including but not limited to abortion.'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — You've probably seen advertising for Ohio Issue 1 in recent weeks ahead of the upcoming Nov. 7 general election. But what does Ohio Issue 1 mean for you? What changes would it make? How soon would those changes take effect?

We answer those questions and more to break down both sides of the issue throughout the story below.

WHAT IS ISSUE 1?

Issue 1 puts the debate about abortion rights into the hands of Ohio voters.

This ballot initiative comes after the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022, and individual states were given the opportunity to decide their own laws on the matter.

WHAT WOULD CHANGE IF ISSUE 1 PASSES?

Here is how Issue 1’s changes are outlined by the certified ballot language:

Establish in the Constitution of the State of Ohio an individual right to one’s own reproductive medical treatment, including but not limited to abortion;

Create legal protections for any person or entity that assists a person with receiving reproductive medical treatment, including but not limited to abortion;

Prohibit the State from directly or indirectly burdening, penalizing or prohibiting abortion before an unborn child is determined to be viable, unless the State demonstrates that it is using the least restrictive means;

Grant a pregnant woman’s treating physician the authority to determine, on a case-by-case basis, whether an unborn child is viable;

Only allow the State to prohibit an abortion after an unborn child is determined by a pregnant woman’s treating physician to be viable and only if the physician does not consider the abortion necessary to protect the pregnant woman’s life or health;

Always allow an unborn child to be aborted at any stage of pregnancy, regardless of viability if, in the treating physician’s determination, the abortion is necessary to protect the pregnant woman’s life of health.

HOW SOON WOULD ISSUE 1 TAKE EFFECT?

If passed, Issue 1 would take effect 30 days after the election.

HOW IS THIS DIFFERENT FROM THE ISSUE 1 FROM AUGUST?

You may remember Ohio voters recently defeated a different Issue 1 during the Aug. 8 special election. Had that issue passed, Ohio would have required more than 60 percent of the vote to pass future constitutional amendments in the state instead of a simple majority.

While these issues are different, both have an abortion connection.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose had said Issue 1 on the August ballot was "100% about keeping a radical, pro-abortion amendment out of our constitution," according to a previous report from the Associated Press.

Had Issue 1 passed in August, the upcoming abortion amendment would have required 60 percent of the vote instead of the simple majority.

"Since the landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion was overturned last summer, amendments protecting access to abortion in other states, even conservative ones, have passed handily -- but generally with less than 60 percent of the vote," according to the AP.

Below is a quick guide for Ohio voters on the November 7 general election:

VOTER REGISTRATION & EARLY VOTING DATES

The deadline for Ohioans to register to vote is Oct. 10; early voting begins the next day at each county's board of elections.

Early in-person voting schedule:

Oct. 11 – Oct. 27: Open weekdays from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Oct. 30 – Nov. 3: Open from 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 4: Open from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Nov. 5: Open from 1 – 5 p.m.

Military and overseas absentee voting begins Sept. 22 and ends Nov. 6 (postmark deadline).

Absentee ballot voting bay mail begins Oct. 11 and ends Nov. 6 (postmark deadline).

WHEN DO POLLS IN OHIO OPEN & CLOSE?

Polls in Ohio on Election Day are open between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Where is my polling place?

Voters can find their polling location here: ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/toolkit/polling-location/

What time will Ohio election results come in?

Expect to see the first results shortly after 7:30 p.m. Absentee ballots are the first votes counted, according to the Secretary of State's office.

WHAT’S ON THE BALLOT?

Ohio voters will find two statewide issues on their ballot this election:

State Issue 1, the right to make reproductive decisions including abortion initiative

State Issue 2, the marijuana legalization initiative

The state’s largest school district is asking voters to support a nearly $100 million levy. Columbus taxpayers would pay about $270 per $100,000 of taxable property value each year.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther is running for a third term and is being challenged by Joe Motil and several write-in candidates.

Voters can get a sample ballot to view all local races here: ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/toolkit/sample-ballot/

OHIO VOTER ID REQUIREMENTS

Valid types of photo identification include:

Ohio driver's license

State of Ohio ID card

Interim ID form issued by the Ohio BMV

US passport

US passport card

US military ID card

Ohio National Guard ID card

US Department of Veterans Affairs ID card

All photo IDs must have an expiration date that has not passed.

What if you forget your ID on Election Day? You will still be able to vote using a provisional ballot. For that ballot to be counted, you must return to the board of elections no later than four days following Election Day to provide a qualifying form of identification.

Ohio law prohibits acceptance of the following forms of ID:

Out-of-state driver’s license or photo ID

Social Security card

Birth certificate

Insurance card

Utility bill

Bank statement

Government check

Paycheck

Other government document

Any registration acknowledgment notice from the county board of elections

VOTING RESOURCES FOR OHIOIANS

WHERE CAN I GET ELECTION RESULTS?

WBNS-10TV will share election results after the polls close, which you can check at live on 10TV News, 10TV+ and at 10TV.com/elections. Be sure to follow 10TV on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for complete coverage.