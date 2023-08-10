Advocates rally for Issue 1 at Ohio Statehouse

The rally in Columbus was one of six across the state organized by Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In less than a month, voters will have their say on Issue 1, the proposed reproductive rights amendment to the state constitution. If it passes, abortions will be legal in Ohio.

Leading up to Election Day, people on both sides are making their voices heard. On Sunday, abortion-rights advocates rallied across the state.

Energy was high among those rallying outside the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus Sunday in support of Issue 1. They listened to speakers and carried signs reading "Vote Yes on 1 stop the abortion ban", and "Abortion is health care."

"We're talking to everyone about voting yes on Issue 1 to protect personal medical decisions and making sure that's for women and their families and not for the government," Co-chair of Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights Lauren Blauvelt said.

The rally in Columbus was one of six across the state organized by Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights. Rallies also took place Sunday in Cleveland, Cincinnati, Akron, Dayton and Toledo.

Blauvelt says this "Bans Off Our Bodies Day of Action" is just one way they are trying to rally support. Volunteers are also registering voters, working the phones and knocking on doors.

"We will likely continue to do direct voter contact," Blauvelt said. "This is just our day of action ahead of early voting, which starts on October 11, and we're just really excited for the last push of voting yes on Issue 1."

The Day of Action comes two days after the March for Life ended with a rally in the same place. The march was also an opportunity for organizers to push for people to vote no on Issue 1 in November.

"It's incredibly dangerous and concerning this would be in our constitution and there's nothing we can do about it," Amy Natoce with Protect Women Ohio said. "Today (Friday) is really about speaking out, protecting life, protecting women's health and safety."

The election is coming up on Nov. 7.

The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday. Early voting starts on Wednesday. That includes in-person voting and absentee voting by mail.