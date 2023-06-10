Anti-abortion advocates march in downtown Columbus; encourage people to vote no on Issue 1

March for Life is an annual march but this year organizers say it is especially important because of issue 1 on the ballot.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hundreds of people all came together on Friday morning to stand in support of the anti-abortion movement at the March for Life event in downtown Columbus.

“It’s very encouraging to see the support here on the ground,” said Amy Natoce with Protect Women Ohio.

Everyone had a different reason for attending the march.

“I just believe that every life has meaning. Regardless of how young they are, old they are. I believe life begins at conception so I’m just trying to protect lives that don’t have a voice,” said Kristen Scherer, who attended the march.

The march was also an opportunity for organizers to push for people to vote 'no' on Issue 1 in November.

“It’s incredibly dangerous and concerning this would be in our constitution and there’s nothing we can do about it. Today is really about speaking out, protecting life, protecting women’s health and safety,” said Natoce.

Some believe if Issue 1 passes, it would take things too far with abortion access.

“We think it will enflame the issue, not solve anything. We want to reach some understanding among people of good faith of what some reasonable restrictions are,” said John Neville, president of the Ohio chapter of Democrats for Life.

People on the other side believe Issue 1 is necessary to protect women.

“Voting 'yes' on Issue 1 is the only way to protect personal medical decisions for women and families. A vote 'no' gives your personal medical decisions to the government,” said Lauren Blauvelt, co-chair of Ohioans for United Reproductive Rights.