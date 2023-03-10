What Ohioans need to know about the November election: Voting deadlines; what’s on the ballot; when polls open and close

The deadline for Ohioans to register to vote in the election is Oct. 10; early voting begins the next day.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans voting in the November 7 general election will decide on two statewide issues: the right to abortion access and the legalization of recreational marijuana.

Ohio's Issue 1 puts the debate about abortion rights into the hands of Ohio voters. If passed, Issue 1 would "establish an individual right to one's own reproductive medical treatment, including but not limited to abortion." The ballot initiative comes after the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year and individual states were given the opportunity to decide their own laws on the matter.

Issue 2 in Ohio will determine whether recreational marijuana will be legalized. The measure, spearheaded by the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol, would allow adults 21 and over to buy and possess up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis flower and 15 grams of extract. If passed, Ohio would become the 24th state to legalize cannabis for adult use.

Columbus City Schools, the state’s largest school district, is asking for voters to support a nearly $100 million levy on the ballot. If passed, it would cost taxpayers about $270 per $100,000 of taxable property value each year.

Below is a quick guide for Ohio voters on the November 7 general election:

VOTER REGISTRATION & EARLY VOTING DATES

Early in-person voting schedule:

Oct. 11 – Oct. 27: Open weekdays from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Oct. 30 – Nov. 3: Open from 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 4: Open from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Nov. 5: Open from 1 – 5 p.m.

Military and overseas absentee voting begins Sept. 22 and ends Nov. 6 (postmark deadline).

Absentee ballot voting bay mail begins Oct. 11 and ends Nov. 6 (postmark deadline).

WHEN DO POLLS IN OHIO OPEN & CLOSE?

Polls in Ohio on Election Day are open between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Where is my polling place?

Voters can find their polling location here: ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/toolkit/polling-location/

What time will Ohio election results come in?

Expect to see the first results shortly after 7:30 p.m. Absentee ballots are the first votes counted, according to the Secretary of State's office.

WHAT’S ON THE BALLOT?

Ohio voters will find two statewide issues on their ballot this election:

State Issue 1, the right to make reproductive decisions including abortion initiative

State Issue 2, the marijuana legalization initiative

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther is running for a third term and is being challenged by Joe Motil and several write-in candidates.

Voters can get a sample ballot to view all local races here: ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/toolkit/sample-ballot/

OHIO VOTER ID REQUIREMENTS

Valid types of photo identification include:

Ohio driver's license

State of Ohio ID card

Interim ID form issued by the Ohio BMV

US passport

US passport card

US military ID card

Ohio National Guard ID card

US Department of Veterans Affairs ID card

All photo IDs must have an expiration date that has not passed.

What if you forget your ID on Election Day? You will still be able to vote using a provisional ballot. For that ballot to be counted, you must return to the board of elections no later than four days following Election Day to provide a qualifying form of identification.

Ohio law prohibits acceptance of the following forms of ID:

Out-of-state driver’s license or photo ID

Social Security card

Birth certificate

Insurance card

Utility bill

Bank statement

Government check

Paycheck

Other government document

Any registration acknowledgment notice from the county board of elections

VOTING RESOURCES FOR OHIOIANS

WHERE CAN I GET ELECTION RESULTS?

WBNS-10TV will share election results after the polls close, which you can check at live on 10TV News, 10TV+ and at 10TV.com/elections. Be sure to follow 10TV on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for complete coverage.