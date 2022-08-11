DeWine projected to win Ohio's gubernatorial race

The 75-year-old governor and former attorney general showcased himself as "above the campaign fray" and declined to debate Whaley.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to serve a second term, after being projected to defeat his Democratic opponent Nan Whaley, according to CBS News.

The 75-year-old governor and former attorney general showcased himself as "above the campaign fray" and declined to debate Whaley.

📺 ELECTION NIGHT COVERAGE: We’re bringing you live election coverage all night long on 10TV.com, the 10TV app, YouTube and every free 10TV+ streaming platform, including Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

Up until last month, DeWine's campaign resisted attack ads against Whaley when it criticized her for supporting the American Rescue Plan in her role as president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors. The ads did not mention that DeWine has promoted grants the state received through the pandemic relief measure.

DeWine fought off three far-right challengers in the GOP primary to reach the final stage of the gubernatorial race.

Despite winning a second term without much resistance from Whaley, the governor faced a revolt in some parts of Ohio after enraging the GOP faithful with aggressive stay-at-home mandates, business shutdowns and curfews during the pandemic.

In DeWine's first term as governor, he signed a bill banning abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected — which was one of the most stringent restrictions in the nation at the time. He also signed a stand-your-ground law and scored a major win when Intel announced it would invest $20 billion in two semiconductor factories in Licking County.

Decision 2022: What's on the ballot?

Governor, Lt. Governor

Mike DeWine, Jon Husted (R)

Nan Whaley, Cheryl L. Stephens (D)

U.S. Senator

Tim Ryan (D)

JD Vance (R)

Attorney General

Jeffrey A. Crossman (D)

Dave Yost (R)

Auditor of State

Keith Faber (R)

Taylor Sappington (D)

Secretary of State

Chelsea Clark (D)

Frank LaRose (R)

Terpsehore Tore Maras (I)

Treasurer of State

Scott Schertzer (D)

Robert Sprague (R)



Chief Justice of Supreme Court

Jennifer Brunner (D)

Sharon L. Kennedy (R)

Justice of Supreme Court

Pat Fischer (R)

Terri Jamison (D)

Justice of Supreme Court