Man charged in fiery NY expressway crash that left 2 dead, including Columbus woman

NEW YORK — A New York City man has been charged in connection with a fiery crash that left two passengers dead.

It happened on the FDR Expressway early Friday morning.

Police say the driver of a 2006 Infiniti M35 heading northbound near East 74th Street lost control of the car and slammed into a concrete barrier.

Officers arrived to find the car engulfed in flames.

Thirty-five-year-old Kesha Montez of Yonkers and 29-year-old Mahogany Robinson of Columbus, Ohio were pulled from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.