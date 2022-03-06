x
Man charged in fiery NY expressway crash that left 2 dead, including Columbus woman

Thirty-five-year-old Kesha Montez of Yonkers and 29-year-old Mahogany Robinson of Columbus, Ohio were pulled from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.
An image from the WCBS helicopter shows the result of a fiery crash on the FDR Expressway in New York City on Mar. 4, 202.

NEW YORK — A New York City man has been charged in connection with a fiery crash that left two passengers dead. 

It happened on the FDR Expressway early Friday morning. 

Police say the driver of a 2006 Infiniti M35 heading northbound near East 74th Street lost control of the car and slammed into a concrete barrier. 

Officers arrived to find the car engulfed in flames. 

Thirty-five-year-old Kesha Montez of Yonkers and 29-year-old Mahogany Robinson of Columbus, Ohio were pulled from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sunday, police announced 33-year-old Daquan Allen of the Bronx had been charged with reckless driving.

