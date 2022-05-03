Victim in Hilltop area homicide identified as 14-year-old boy

According to police, the boy's body was found in an alley behind a home in the 300 block of South Terrace Avenue, just north of Fremont Street.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police has identified the victim in a Saturday morning homicide as a 14-year-old boy.

According to police, the boy's body was found around 8 a.m. in an alley behind a home in the 300 block of South Terrace Avenue, just north of Fremont Street.

Police received a call at 7:54 a.m., and Brylan Butcher was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:02 a.m.

There is no information on a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).