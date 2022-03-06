2 injured in North Linden shooting

Columbus police said one person is in critical condition and was taken to Grant Medical Center. Police did not describe the second victim's condition.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were injured after a reported shooting on the city's northeast side Sunday afternoon.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, the shooting happened around 4:48 p.m. in the 2400 block of Cleveland Avenue in the North Linden neighborhood.

Columbus police said one person is in critical condition and was taken to Grant Medical Center. The second victim's condition was described as stable.

Officers are looking for a possible suspect.