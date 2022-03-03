Man arrested for allegedly stabbing, killing another man in North Linden

The stabbing happened in the 1500 block of Republic Avenue just after 5 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was arrested Saturday evening for allegedly stabbing and killing another man in the North Linden neighborhood of Columbus, according to police.

The Columbus Division of Police said the victim was stabbed by another man.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center where he later died.

Police say the suspect was taken into custody and a knife was recovered.