Woman shot in head while lying in bed in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman says she was lying in bed when a bullet came through the bedroom window and hit her in the head overnight.
Columbus police say they were called to the 2000 block of Glenshire Drive around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head.
The victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital where she is expected to survive her injuries.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.