Woman shot in head while lying in bed in northeast Columbus

Columbus police say they were called to the 2000 block of Glenshire Drive around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman says she was lying in bed when a bullet came through the bedroom window and hit her in the head overnight.

Columbus police say they were called to the 2000 block of Glenshire Drive around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital where she is expected to survive her injuries.