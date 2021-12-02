58-year-old man dies following South Hilltop shooting

The shooting happened on Dec. 2 at South Highland Avenue and Sheridan Street, according to Columbus police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 58-year-old man has died after being shot in the South Hilltop area earlier this month.

Columbus police said the shooting happened at South Highland Avenue and Sheridan Street on Dec. 2.

Officers found the man, 58-year-old Anthony Merchant, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was shot once in the stomach, right arm and right leg, police said.

Merchant was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. Police said he died from his injuries on Dec. 19 at 12:24 a.m.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.