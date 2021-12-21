Man killed after crashing dump truck in Chillicothe

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said 32-year-old Dakota McCray died after crashing the dump truck off Higby Road Tuesday morning.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — One man is dead after crashing a dump truck he was driving in Chillicothe on Tuesday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said 32-year-old Dakota McCray was driving the 1988 GMC dump truck around 10 a.m. on Higby Road.

McCray traveled off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, traveled off the left side of the road and hit a tree trunk, two boulders and a fence before overturning.

McCray was partially ejected and died at the scene, OSHP said.