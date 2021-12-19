x
Man charged with murder in death of 33-year-old woman found in north Columbus

Medics called police after noticing the victim, later identified as Bangura, had suffered what appeared to be some kind of trauma.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police have identified the 41-year-old man accused of killing a 33-year-old woman Saturday on the city’s northside. 

Sheku Morleh is charged with murder in the death of Fatu Bangura, police said in an update Tuesday. 

Officers were called to the 5100 block of Cleveland Avenue shortly after 8:25 p.m. Saturday to assist medics on an unconscious person run. 

According to a release, medics called police after noticing the victim, later identified as Bangura, had suffered what appeared to be some kind of trauma. 

Bangura was taken to Riverside Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 9 p.m. 

Police initially said a suspect had been arrested, but held off on identifying Morleh until Bangura’s loved ones were notified, saying the incident “appears to be domestic related.” 

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4730, or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477. 

Bangura's death marked the 193rd homicide of 2021 in Columbus.

