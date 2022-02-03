Witness testimony continues for 7th day in murder trial of Dr. William Husel - Watch live coverage

The latest witness to take the stand Tuesday was Dr. Gina Moody, a pulmonary critical care physician and former colleague of Husel’s.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jurors will hear from more witnesses Wednesday in the murder trial of former Mount Carmel physician Dr. William Husel.

Husel is accused of ordering fatal doses of fentanyl to 14 patients, all of whom died, during his time as the overnight physician in Mount Carmel’s Intensive Care Unit.

Prosecutors allege Husel’s doses were 6 to 20 times higher than Mount Carmel’s recommended dose of morphine. Husel’s defense has claimed he was providing comfort care to patients in their final moments of life. Many of the patients under Husel’s care were severely ill or on ventilators.

After news of the scandal broke in January 2019, inspectors with the Ohio Department of Health noted that an “override” was used to bypass hospital pharmacy staff and withdraw drugs in 24 of the 27 patients reviewed.

Moody testified she has never ordered a nurse to override an order for medicine because it was not an emergency.

Husel’s defense countered by presenting evidence that showed the machines were often overridden by doctors and nurses, sometimes as much as 100 times a day.

On the previous trial day, Critical Care Physician Dr. Wesley Ely with Vanderbilt Medical Center referred to Husel’s doses as “mind-boggling,” saying he believed they were used to “cause death.”