Vanderbilt doctor says Husel's 'unethical' doses likely killed his patients — Watch live coverage

A Vanderbilt doctor said he believed that doses likely hastened the deaths of Husel's patients.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A critical care doctor from Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville testified Monday that the fentanyl and sedative doses ordered by Dr. William Husel likely killed his patients – calling them “illegal,” “unethical” and “mind-boggling.”

Speaking during the fifth day of testimony in the murder trial of Dr. Husel, Dr. Wesley Ely said the dosages ordered by Dr. William Husel were not medically necessary and likely hastened the deaths of the 14 patients he’s accused of killing.

Husel has pleaded not guilty to murder charges and his legal defense team has said he was performing comfort care for critically ill or dying patients.

But Dr. Ely said these doses – of 500, 1000 or as many as 2,000 micrograms of fentanyl – went beyond what was medically necessary – likening one dose to “driving 250 miles per hour through a school zone," adding it would be “enough to take down an elephant.”

“It’s mind-boggling to me that anybody would want to do that,” Ely said, serving as prosecution witness.

During Monday morning’s testimony, prosecutors asked Ely about why a physician would give these doses of that amount?

After Husel’s legal defense team objected, Ely responded: “I would believe the intent would be to stop the breathing and hasten death. Cause death.”

Prosecutors spent time going through each of the patient’s medical charts, which were reviewed by Ely.

In each case, Ely said he believed that doses likely hastened the deaths of Husel's patients.

“I think it killed her,” referring to amount of fentanyl and other drugs received by patient Bonnie Austin.

He made similar remarks about other patients – adding that the combination of opiates like fentanyl and sedatives like midazolam can have a synergistic effect – telling the brain to stop breathing.

Last month, prosecutors dismissed 11 of the murder counts against Husel. Of the 14 that remain, 11 involve patients who were given 1,000 micrograms or more.

Ely's statements came on the fifth day of witness testimony in a case that's projected to last up to eight weeks.