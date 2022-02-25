Mount Carmel staff testify in murder trial of Dr. William Husel - Watch live coverage

The first week of the Dr. William Husel trial is set to wrap up on Friday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More testimony from the pharmacy manager for Mount Carmel West is expected on Friday as the first week of the murder trial for Dr. William Husel continues.

Court wrapped up on Thursday after hearing from the manager, Randal Miles, who received concerns from two other pharmacists about high-dose orders of fentanyl coming from Dr. Husel.

Husel is charged with 14 counts of murder. Prosecutors allege he caused the deaths of 14 patients by ordering excessive doses of fentanyl.

Gregory Dresbach, a pharmacist at the hospital, testified he was concerned about the dosage amount and how the drugs were being removed without the pharmacy's permission.

“Obviously there is great concern for the doses that were ordered and were given, especially in the context that the patient was able to report her pain was just prior to administering such large doses of these very dangerous drugs,” Dresbach’s said in an email to his supervisor about a patient named Melissa Penix.

Dresbach said he was working when another Mount Carmel pharmacist, Talon Schroyer, had questioned an order meant for patient James Nick Timmons in late October.

Dresbach said he felt compelled to tell his supervisor about Penix and another patient he had concerns about.

After Penix died, Husel was placed on administrative leave and fired in early December 2018.