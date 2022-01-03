Witness testimony continues in murder trial of Dr. William Husel - Watch live coverage

During Monday's testimony, a Vanderbilt doctor called Husel's doses "unethical" and "mind-boggling."

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Witness testimony continues as the murder trial of a former Mount Carmel physician resumes for a sixth day.

Dr. William Husel is accused of ordering potentially lethal doses of fentanyl to 14 of his patients, all of whom died.

During proceedings Monday, jurors heard from Critical Care Physician Dr. Wesley Ely with Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. Ely said, in his medical opinion, the fentanyl and sedative doses ordered by Husel likely killed his patients.

According to Ely, the as many as 2,000-microgram doses Husel is accused of ordering went beyond what was medically necessary.

“I would believe the intent would be to stop the breathing and hasten death. Cause death,” said Ely.

During cross-examination, Husel’s attorney Diane Menashe asked why Husel would perform 14 life-saving measures for one of his patients if his intent was to accellerate their deaths, to which Ely responded that there was nothing in the patient’s clinical study that would require 1,000 micrograms of fentanyl.

Last month, prosecutors dismissed 11 of the murder counts against Husel. Of the 14 that remain, 11 involve patients who got 1,000 micrograms or more.