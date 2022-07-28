'Vibrant and full of life:' Family, coaches mourn loss of 15-year-old Pickerington North student

Christian Scott died Wednesday morning after being found at the bottom of a pool in Fairfield County on Sunday.

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — Whether it was on the field, or on the court, Christian Scott’s family says his heart was as big as he was.

His mother and uncle, DaVida and Brandon Scott said Christian was a rising high school athlete and a good kid.

"Vibrant and full of life. I can tell you Christian can make a friend wherever he goes,” DaVida said.

Christian's future was as bright as his smile. His mother said he had epilepsy and a history of seizures, but he didn’t let that stop him.

"He grew from a little boy to a young man, to a tree,” Brandon said.

Christian grew a love for football at a young age. He was about to enter his sophomore year at Pickerington North High School and was going to play defensive end on the varsity football team.

He also started playing basketball in 8th grade and excelled on the court.

He had a life that was so promising, but it was cut short.

Christian died Wednesday morning surrounded by his loved ones three days after he was pulled from the bottom of a pool.

His mother said he was at a pool party celebrating a friend’s birthday Sunday at home in Violet Township. According to an incident report from the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office, Christian was pulled from the bottom of the pool unresponsive.

The report said the homeowners were inside making food when they heard screams and calls for help.

"It's like a nightmare that I can't wake up from. I just want to see his smile and hear his voice,” DaVida said.

In his 15 years of life, Christian's mother and uncle said he made a huge impact on the community.

His uncle said he was a teen who would befriend anyone, no matter their race, gender or religion. He even left an imprint on his basketball coach Jason Bates and former football coach Craig McGruder.

"He never gave up he always pushed his hardest. You know, that should leave an impression on everyone,” Bates said.

"To have a young man like that under our care to represent us and represent his school I think he did such a phenomenal job,” McGruder said.

Brandon hopes no one else has to go through this pain and that people don’t take a second in life for granted.

"Christian was one of the best and I know he's going to leave a huge void in Pickerington,” Brandon said.

The two coaches said, without a doubt, they plan to honor Christian this season. And his family is pushing for a scholarship in his name.

Pickerington Local School District released a statement after his passing that says, "Christian provided a positive influence in our school and was well-known for his athletic excellence as a member of the varsity football and basketball teams. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and our community."