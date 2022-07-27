Westerville man accused of posing as officer to coerce sex facing more charges including rape

Jason Britenstine was indicted on multiple counts of rape, kidnapping, soliciting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Westerville man accused of impersonating an officer and attempting to coerce sex with an actual undercover police officer has been indicted on new charges.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, 49-year-old Jason Britenstine is facing two counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping, three counts of impersonating a peace officer and three counts of soliciting.

The indictments were the result of a subsequent investigation by the Police and Community Together Team (PACT) after Britenstine was arrested earlier this year.

Britenstine was arrested on March 4 during an operation at a hotel on Stelzer Road.

An undercover officer exchanged text messages with a male, later identified as Britenstine, who offered money in exchange for sex.

When Britenstine entered the room, he identified himself as a police officer and a task force agent and told the officer that she was under arrest and would be charged with a felony.

Britenstine then told the officer they could still go through with the act for free and he would tell his “team” she wasn’t in the room, according to court documents.

He was then taken into custody by the PACT unit. He was initially charged with impersonating a peace officer.

According to police, the new investigation found Britenstine had other incidents where he impersonated an officer and threatened arrest to coerce his victims to perform sex acts in exchange for their freedom.