ODNR: Hiker found dead at Cantwell Cliffs in Hocking County

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — One person died while hiking at Cantwell Cliffs at Hocking Hills State Park on Wednesday, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

ODNR said the person was believed to be walking off the trail near a waterfall. A camper found the person at the bottom of the cliff just before 6 p.m.

ODNR officers were called to the scene where the person was pronounced dead.

The person's identity was not released. An investigation into the person's death is underway.

Cantwell Cliffs is located in the northern reaches of Hocking Hills, about 17 miles north of Old Man's Cave.