15-year-old Pickerington North student drowns during Fairfield County pool party

Christian Scott, 15, died three days after being found at the bottom of a pool in Violet Township on Sunday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Pickerington High School North student died days after being found at the bottom of a pool at a home in Fairfield County over the weekend.

An incident report from the sheriff's office said emergency crews were called to a home in the 7400 block of Basil-Western Road in Violet Township on Sunday around 6:30 p.m. for a report of someone not breathing.

According to the sheriff's office, several witnesses said everyone was swimming or playing in or around the pool when someone felt what they thought was a body laying at the bottom of the pool, but didn't know for sure because the water was cloudy.

A witness said he swam down to the bottom of the pool and pulled up 15-year-old Christian Scott. Once he was taken out of the water, the sheriff office said CPR and other life-saving measures were being performed on Scott until medics arrived.

Scott was not breathing as he was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital. He died three days later, according to a GoFundMe set up in his name.

The report says there were about 25 to 30 people attending the party, but no one saw Scott go underwater. Most of the people were juveniles. The homeowners where the pool party was happening said they were inside making food when they heard screams and calls for help.

It's unclear what caused Scott to go underwater. The cause of the drowning remains under investigation.

According to the GoFundMe, Scott was preparing for his sophomore year at Pickerington North and gearing up for the football season. He was also a starter on the varsity basketball team.