USPS asks for help in keeping mailboxes clear of snow, ice

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — With each drop, what’s left of last week’s ice storm slowly melts.

The last few days for many have been filled with slips and slides. If anyone knows that to be true, it’s Stephanie Mowery.

“[It’s been] kind of chaotic,” she said.

Mowery has been a USPS driver in Pickerington since September. She says being an essential worker means never having that luxury of not showing up.

In the days following a snow event, Mowery says safety is key while using judgment on if drivers can or can’t make it to your mailbox.

And remember, simply because the roads are plowed doesn’t mean drivers will stop. It’s why they’re asking for your help.

“That helps a lot,” Mowery said. “It helps a lot.”

While plow trucks are doing their job clearing streets, a lot of the time there’s nowhere for that snow and ice to go but to pile up right in front of your mailbox. And, if USPS can’t get to it, you might not get your mail.

“It does get tricky,” Mowery said. “And, it’s really appreciated if the owners of the boxes, even if it’s across the street or helping a neighbor, if you cut out a big, wide kind of like a U-shape for us to get in and get out.”

Mowery says they can get out of their trucks and they often do if they can do so safely to deliver your mail by hand.

More than anything, she says delays are not uncommon following bad weather but rest assured it’s on its way.