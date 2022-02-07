2 injured in Fayette County crash involving ODOT truck, FedEx semitruck

The roadway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

WILMINGTON, Ohio — Two people were reportedly injured in a crash involving an Ohio Department of Transportation truck and a FedEx semitruck Monday morning in Fayette County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 10 a.m. on U.S. Route 35 near milepost 92 where the ODOT crew was making roadway repairs.

The driver of the FedEx semitruck was traveling eastbound when it struck the ODOT truck which had a driver inside.

The ODOT truck was equipped with an impact attenuator, also known as a crash cushion, which served as protection for the crew.

Both drivers were taken to Fayette County Memorial Hospital. According to OSHP, their injuries were non-life-threatening.

The roadway was closed for several hours but has since reopened, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.