Police believe missing Columbus woman may be victim of foul play

Devin Cooper, who also goes by Sacoya, has been missing since Aug. 31.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police and the family of a missing woman is asking for help to bring their loved one home.

Devin Cooper, who also goes by Sacoya was last seen in the area of Howey Road and Weldon Avenue on Aug. 31, 2021.

Columbus police held a press conference on Monday because they say they have run out of evidence to help further going.

Police said Cooper, who is transgender, was last seen driving a black Ford Fusion with the license plate GJP9303.

In the middle of October, police said they located the vehicle with their license plate reader system. The vehicle was found in west Columbus, but with a different license plate.

Police said since the case is an open investigation, they were not able to provide any other information about what else they found with the vehicle.

Sgt. Scott LeRoy, a detective with the Missing Person's Unit, said the department received a couple of tips early on in the investigation, but they are now out of tips.

"We believe that this missing person may be the victim of foul play. And we believe that there is a possibility that someone out there needs that little bit of 'oomph when you see this family that's suffering, to come forward and give us the information we need," LeRoy said.

Cooper's family attended the conference, asking the community to come forward with any information they have about Cooper's disappearance.

Lu Ann Cooper, Devin's adoptive mother, said she would normally call her every day before going to work and she has not heard from Devin since August.

"We know Devin. We know what [Sacoya] is about. I know what [Sacoya] would do. This, right here, [Sacoya] wouldn't have done," Lu Ann said.