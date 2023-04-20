The impact of a bus operator shortage and what that means for central Ohio

To try and fill vital bus operator jobs, COTA is hosting a first of its kind hiring event next week.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In 2011, Alyse Roberts became a bus operator for COTA.

"At the time I was a single parent and I needed to provide my son with a healthy, stable lifestyle and COTA was an opportunity for me to do that,” said Roberts.

Since then, her career accelerated and she's now a supervisor.

“I have transformed my life completely,” she said.

When it comes to the career that Roberts discovered to be so fulfilling, it's now tough to fill those jobs.

“More than 90% of transit agencies across the country are experiencing a shortage of operators,” said Jeff Pullin, COTA public and media relations manager.

It's a problem across the country and central Ohio is no exception.

“What we are dealing with right now with the shortage of operators is we continue to have to reduce service. We have to reduce frequency on some lines and in some cases we've had to eliminate lines altogether,” he said.

If more lines are eliminated, that could take away a lifeline for those who depend on the services.

It's not just people who work downtown who depend on the bus — there are also thousands of Columbus City Schools students who use it. And, as the region is growing, the public transportation needs to keep up.

“We are going to have nearly a million more people here by 2050 and we have to have the transit system to move people around and that means a bigger workforce,” Pullin said.

That's why COTA is holding its largest hiring event ever next Wednesday.

It's a one-stop shop for the interview process and applicants could potentially walk away with an offer.

COTA also helps provide and cover the cost of necessary training.

“You get to move the city forward. We are equally as essential as doctors, lawyers, teachers, for some people, we help the doctors, the lawyers, the nurses the teachers get to their job," said Roberts. "We are equally as important, we are equally as essential... that is probably the most rewarding part of this job."