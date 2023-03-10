COTA cybersecurity incident investigation finds no evidence customer, employee info accessed

While no data was accessed, COTA said it will offer all employees one year of three-bureau credit monitoring at no charge to them.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Central Ohio Transit Authority announced an investigation into a cybersecurity incident last year found there was no indication any customer or employee information was accessed from the system.

In December, COTA temporarily took its IT network offline to protect customers and employees after it was discovered an outside organization had gained access to it. COTA’s transit services continued operating during the outage.

The investigation into the incident, conducted by Surefire Cyber, collected and analyzed data and logs from 590 systems.

COTA said while an unauthorized party accessed a server, there is no indication personal identifiable information for either customers or employees was accessed from the system and there is no evidence of any active threat.

