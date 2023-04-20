COTA hosting hiring event, looking to hire more than 100 new transit operators

COTA says the hiring event will be the organization's largest in its history.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Central Ohio Transit Authority will be hosting the organization’s largest hiring event next week as they are looking to fill more than 100 openings for transit operators.

The event, which will be held on Wednesday, April 26 at 1333 Fields Ave. in Columbus, will give jobseekers the chance to learn about operator careers with COTA. There will be two hiring sessions: 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Attendees will have the opportunity to have one-on-one conversations with current operators, sit in the operator’s seat of a COTA bus and learn about the benefits of a career in transit.

Those interested can begin the hiring process with onsite interviews. COTA says qualified people will leave the event with a job offer.

All offers will be contingent on the completion and passages of a drug screening and background check, both of which will be conducted on site during the event.

Local food trucks will also provide food and snacks at no cost to applicants.

According to COTA, the organization offers a $20.50 pay rate during training, $21.74 at onboarding and $33.44 after five years. There is also a monetary hiring incentive of at least $2,000.

Those interested are encouraged to register for the event online and walk-in applicants will also be welcome.

Applicants can plan their trip to the 1333 Fields location on COTA’s website or by the Transit app. The event is directly accessible by the following lines:

Line 8 Karl/S.High/Parsons

Line 12 McKinley/Fields

Line 22 OSU/Rickenbacker