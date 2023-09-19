Police: 2 suspects arrested in connection to deadly Whitehall shooting

The Whitehall Division of Police announced the arrests of 23-year-old Mario Wingate and 22-year-old Cameron Obey on Tuesday.

WHITEHALL, Ohio — Two men have been arrested in connection to a shooting outside a Whitehall home that left a 22-year-old man dead Monday morning.

The Whitehall Division of Police announced the arrests of 23-year-old Mario Wingate and 22-year-old Cameron Obey on Tuesday. Both men are charged with aggravated murder with more charges expected, according to police.

Officers were called to a house in the 900 block of Colgate Road, located north of East Main Street, around 2:30 a.m. on Monday for a report of gunshots being fired. When they arrived, they found a man dead in the backyard with multiple gunshot wounds.

The Franklin County Coroner's Office confirmed Shane Trewartha as the man who died in the shooting.

This is the second homicide in Whitehall this year. Police said they do not think this was a random act of violence.

At least two firearms were used in the shooting, according to a release from police.

“Our detectives, officers, and SWAT team worked tirelessly on this case, serving at least 11 search warrants and interviewing multiple witnesses,” stated Deputy Chief Dan Kelso, “Now the neighborhood can rest a little easier and hopefully the family of this victim will see justice done, now that these dangerous individuals are off the street.”