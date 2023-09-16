Police: 1 dead after shooting in southeast Columbus

Police say a male victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting in southeast Columbus Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 600 block of South 22nd Street in the Livingston Park neighborhood around 12:10 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. No suspect information has been released.

Columbus Police’s Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

