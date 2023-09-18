Police: 1 shot, killed outside Whitehall home

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to assist with the investigation.

WHITEHALL, Ohio — One person was shot and killed outside of a home in Whitehall early Monday morning, police said.

Officers with the Whitehall Division of Pollice were called to a house in the 900 block of Colgate Avenue, located north of East Main Street, sometime after 2 a.m.

Police said one person was shot outside of a home and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Information on a possible suspect was not immediately available.