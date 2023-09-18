Arrest warrant issued for 19-year-old in connection to deadly shooting near south Columbus pub

The Columbus Division of Police identified the shooting suspect as Joseph Bryan Howard. Howard is charged with murder.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 19-year-old man who is suspected of fatally shooting two women and injuring another person near a pub in south Columbus on Sept. 13, according to police.

The Columbus Division of Police identified the shooting suspect as Joseph Bryan Howard. Howard is charged with murder.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of South High Street between the Hungarian Village and Merion Village neighborhoods just before 11:40 p.m. on a report of a shooting. The scene was located near Double D’s Pub on High Street.

Detectives said 24-year-old Tavia Copley was shot and pronounced dead at the scene at 11:46 p.m. Another woman, later identified as 24-year-old Taya Mollette, was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died from her injuries.

Police said a third shooting victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but their condition has since improved. The victim is expected to survive their wounds.