Police: Man arrested after stabbing bank employee during attempted robbery in north Columbus

The incident took place at a PNC Bank located at 1850 E. Dublin Granville Road Tuesday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police has arrested and charged an 18-year-old accused of stabbing an employee at a PNC Bank on Tuesday.

The incident happened at the bank located at 1850 E. Dublin Granville Road.

Police say the suspect, later identified as Danilo Nkematiah, entered the bank, jumped the counter and stabbed a teller in the abdomen with a knife.

The teller was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

When someone attempted to help the teller at the scene, police say Nkematiah cut and stabbed the person in the left arm and chest.

As Nkematiah ran from the bank, police say he knocked down a customer, demanded his money and swung a knife at him. The customer put up his arm to block the knife and was cut on the hand.

Police say Nkematiah then left the scene but he was identified by a witness who saw him in the area.

When taken into custody, Nkematiah confessed to the assaults and stated he intended to rob the bank.

Nkematiah is charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault.

Following the incident, PNC Bank released this statement to 10TV:

"This morning, an individual assaulted at least one person in our Sharon Woods branch, outside of Columbus. Our thoughts are with the victim during this situation. The safety and security of our employees continues to be our top priority, and we are working closely with law enforcement on the investigation."

